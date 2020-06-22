Health department announces new potential Covid-19 community exposures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield – Greene County Health Department announces four new potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield.

The individual visited the following places prior to being diagnosed:

• Friday, June 12: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 444 W Grand from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

• Sunday, June 14: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3150 W Republic from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

• Sunday, June 14: Andy’s Frozen Custard walk-up window at 3147 E Sunshine from 8:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

• Tuesday, June 16: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3720 E Sunshine in the 4 p.m. hour (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

The Health Department said this is an essential reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

To find information regarding COVID-19 in the Springfield area, visit the Springfield-Greene County Health Department dashboard on their website.