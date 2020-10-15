Health Department announces five new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced five new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A woman in her 80s
  • A woman in her 90s
  • A woman in her 90s
  • A woman in her 90s
  • A man in his 90s

The Health Department says all five were associated with long-term care facilities and had underlying health conditions.

These five deaths bring the total for October to 44 and 121 total for Greene County since March.

“We must commit anew to personal responsibility for protecting ourselves, our loved ones and even the people we might not directly meet,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard. “Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance.”

