Hawley’s bill to ban TikTok on government devices passes Senate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– U.S. Senator Josh Hawley wants to make sure TikTok isn’t being used on government devices and, on Thursday, he announced the Senate supports his proposed ban of the app.

Hawley’s office said the bill passed through the Senate with a unanimous vote.

“I’m encouraged by the bipartisan support we have seen in this body to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable,” Hawley said in a statement on Thursday. “…that includes, by the way, holding accountable those corporations who would just do China’s bidding. And, if I have anything to say about it, we won’t be stopping here.”

The bill was introduced by Republican Florida Senator Rick Scott and it was co-sponsored by the following lawmakers: