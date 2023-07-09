DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Hartville man is dead after being thrown from his motorcycle late Saturday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11:30 p.m. on July 8, one mile west of Sweden, Missouri.

Ian A. Hogan, 25, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle and traveling east on State Highway 14 when he crossed the center line. Hogan skidded and the motorcycle flipped, hitting the ground and throwing Hogan from the bike.

This is MSHP Troop G’s 16th fatality accident in 2023.