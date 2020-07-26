Half-price tickets at Dickerson Park Zoo on ‘McDonald’s Day’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It might have been a hot one out there today but that didn’t stop people from heading to Dickerson Park Zoo for half-price admission.

The discounted tickets were made possible by a local McDonald’s owner.

In addition to cheaper prices, guests who visited the zoo on “McDonald’s Day” got a coupon for a buy-one-get-one-free frozen drink at McDonald’s.

“I think it’s great,” visitor Rebecca Austin said. “It’s great for the kids to be able to get out and have some fun outdoors, see people and see the animals.”

If you do decide to visit Dickerson Park Zoo soon, remember guests must practice social distancing and every visitor over the age of 11 must wear a mask in all zoo buildings, the petting zoo, the giraffe deck and on the train.