Group celebrates Juneteenth with a freedom walk in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — United Community Change led the “Juneteenth Celebration and Freedom Walk” Saturday.

The walk began at North Grant Avenue and Commerical Street for a one-mile journey to Washington Park.

At the park, a special event began, which included special music along with special speakers. Several employers also talked to people about job opportunities.

“It is overwhelmingly exciting for me being able to see the community come together and watching the growth over the years,” said Mia Jones, President of the United Community Change. “The change truly will happen one step at a time.”

“It really is a celebration around the end of slavery but also the opportunity to unify the community and getting people out again and connect and have conversations,” Mike Hamra, board member of United Community Change.

United Community changed says it wanted to incorporate celebrating the freedoms gained by people of all cultures.