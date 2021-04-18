Greenpal, a new app aims to make lawn care easier

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The city of Springfield has a new way for residents to get their lawn mowed. There is now an app for that. The app is called Greenpal and it’s similar to transportation apps such as Uber or Lyft.

Local lawn care vendors can bid on your lawn, and you can choose who will take care of it.

“GreenPal has been described as Uber for lawn care,” said Gene Caballero, co-founder of Greenpal. “It’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule, and pay their lawn guy.”

The app, which was recently launched in Springfield, is designed to make getting your lawn taken care of a bit easier.

“Homeowners needing their lawn mowed will go to our website or download the free app, enter in the address of the property they want to be serviced and also the day that they want it done,” said Caballero.

Currently, there are around 30 to 40 lawn care businesses in Springfield ready to get started.

“Those vendors bid on the property, and all those bids go to the homeowner for their review,” said Caballero. “Then, the homeowner can decide who they want to work with.”

“It’s a seamless way to integrate service providers with homeowners and a way for people to get a quote without having to pick up the phone,” said John Krygiel, GreenTech Lawn Care owner. ” Being a part of GreenPal is a great way to grow a business like this, that is a service-based business.”

According to GreenTech Lawn care, which is a Springfield-based business, it’s a great way to support small and locally owned businesses.

“Having multiple avenues to gain customers is a great way to do it,” said Krygiel. “We’ve kind of always relied on word-of-mouth, social media. This is kind of one more channel to hopefully direct customers to us.”

Caballero says people over the age of 65 have been using the app more and more in other cities over the past year.

“The demographic that actually grew the biggest was the over 65,” said Caballero. ” We’re truly a contactless service. Historically, this industry has been kind of more face-to-face. Our biggest competitor is still the status quo, you know, you’re asking the neighbor, asking a coworker, you know you’re trying to flag the guy down that’s driving past your house.”

“I like to say that GreenTech Lawn Care is in the customer service business and we kind of just happen to mow lawns,” said Krygiel. “This is important for the homeowner because this is an ease-of-use app.”

The app is free to join for homeowners, property owners, and lawn care businesses.