Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scams

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of two scams.

On the GCSO’s Facebook page it says scammers are pretending to represent government agencies.

They’re calling victims and convincing them they will be arrested for pending crimes unless the victims send gift cards and wire money to them immediately.

Scammers are making their calls appear legitimate by using phone numbers used by government agencies.

GCSO warns that if you receive a call like this to not give out any personal or financial information.