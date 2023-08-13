SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a driver who dragged a deputy with their vehicle during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Friday night as GCSO deputies helped pedestrians at a crosswalk on Trafficway near Hammons Field.

According to a Facebook post from GCSO, deputies had stopped traffic when a smaller black SUV approached the crosswalk at a high rate of speed. When deputies tried to get the driver’s attention, they were ignored and the driver continued through the crosswalk.

The vehicle later stopped and a deputy approached the car and pulled on the door handle in an attempt to have the driver get out. The driver ignored the deputy’s requests.

Moments later, after acknowledging the deputy, the driver rapidly accelerated, dragging the deputy a short distance.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries before being released.

GCSO said the vehicle they’re looking for is a black SUV with square taillights and tinted windows, with the gearshift being either on the steering column or in the console.

The driver is described as a white, heavy-set male in his 40s with brown or black hair and no facial hair.

A female passenger in the car is described as white and skinny, with blondish/brown hair.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the GCSO tip line at 417-829-6230 or call 911.