Greene County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway teen

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Kimberly Faye-Nickles was reported by her family as a runaway. She was last seen leaving her home in the 4800 block of E. Utica St. in Springfield.

Kimberly is 15 years old, 5’6″ and 150 ibs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink sweatpants, a gray tank top and black tennis shoes.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 911 or to contact their tip line at 417-829-6320.