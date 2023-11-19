GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in his home.

According to a release from GCSO, the victim is 46-year-old Juan Cano of Springfield.

Deputies responded to Cano’s residence in the Briarwood Mobile Home Park after one of Cano’s family members found him with suspicious injuries.

GCSO says the incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who may have information about Cano’s death is asked to contact GCSO at 417-829-6230.