SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on the 2100 block of W. Farm Road 98.

At 5:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Greene County Deputies responded to a disturbance call.

While at the scene, Deputies contacted a man who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, according to the press release.

This is a developing story.