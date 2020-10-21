Greene County Sheriff share missing vehicle information involved in death investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has released pictures of a stolen vehicle involved in a death investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s truck was missing from the scene. Deputies say the truck “is very unique, it appears to have a “Transformers” decal on the Chevy emblem, located on the front grill.”

The death happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Stanely Scott Simon II.

Authorities are still searching for the truck and ask the public to call 911 or the GCSO at 417-829-6230 with any information.

