Greene County sex offender charged for child abuse

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (Springfield News-Leader) — Back in March of 2019, Edmond Bolander went to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office saying he wanted to “come clean” according to the Springfield News-Leader.

Between 1993 and 1998, Bolander was accused of sexually abusing two girls. He was investigated in 2000 but he denied the accusations and no charges were filed.

Last year in March, Bolander told authorities he did sexually abuse the two girls in the 1990s case. One of the victims he molested about 20 times and the other girl about 50 times according to a probable cause statement filed Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Bolander was charged with ten felonies, including sodomy, statutory sodomy, child molestation and sexual abuse on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

When the abuse occurred the victims were between the ages of nine and 13 the prosecutors said.

He was arrested Wednesday, May 20, 2020 and is being held in Greene County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Bolander’s does not have an attorney listed for this case, and some of his charges carry possible life sentences.

