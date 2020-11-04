Greene County investigating social media post claiming election misconduct

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller addressed a claim of election misconduct that was made on social media on Nov. 4, the day after election day.

Below is a statement from Schoeller:

“Earlier today an individual who does not live in this state used a social media account to claim that they had illegally disposed of a number of absentee ballots in Greene County during the five-day period of absentee ballot preparation period allowed by Missouri State law. Though we have not been able to validate the claim, we are taking it seriously and have begun conducting an internal investigation. We are also working in conjunction with the Greene County Information Services department to report this matter to the federal Election Infrastructure – Information Sharing Analysis Center (EI-ISAC). In addition, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office has referred the matter to appropriate federal authorities.

Residents of Greene County can be confident that we take their right to vote very seriously, and that we will always strive to ensure that their ballots are received, handled, and tabulated with bi-partisan professionalism. Our supervised absentee ballot preparation process is absolutely transparent, observed at all times by bipartisan teams, supervised by highly experienced County Clerk staff, and has numerous checks in place to make sure that all ballots are handled with the highest possible integrity.”