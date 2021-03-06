Greene County Republicans host annual Lincoln Day event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Greene County Republicans gathered in Springfield to host its annual Lincoln Day event Saturday, March 6.

The event featured Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, who talked about voting. Also, guests had a chance to meet their State Representatives.

Senators Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt were scheduled to speak at the event but were unable to attend since the Senate was still in session.

However, Governor Mike Parson did attend. Parson reflected on his decision not to pass any statewide mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed the future of children in Missouri.

“The future depends on all of us that are leaders, that are elected officials,” said Parson. ” And if you’re not willing to stand up to your kids and your grandkids, your families, you’re kidding yourself. I don’t know what these young kids that are here today are going to do with their future, but I will tell you one thing I want to make sure they have the opportunities that all of us have had, of the American dream.”

Missouri Democrats canceled their annual event due to COVID-19 concerns.