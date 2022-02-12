SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The new Greene County Jail is coming together. The sheriff’s office has also made progress with hiring more detention officers.

As of Thursday, the current jail had 894 inmates. The new jail can hold 1,242 inmates.

“With the numbers that we have right now with our census, almost 900, we will fill this jail quickly,” Public Information Officer Deputy Paige Rippee said.

The new jail has a budget of $150 million, but the sheriff’s office said it’s currently underbudget. The jail sits at the quiet intersection of Haseltine and Division.

“We have FedEx right down the road,” Rippee said. “That’s probably the main commercial business that you see. Then the airport is just to the West. So there are two major entities that are right there.”

Rippee said with those two businesses and the jail, the roads could get more packed.

“The traffic is going to be just as just as high as it is now because you have that facility and then you have the traffic coming from the airport,” Rippee said. “The businesses off of West Bypass are going to get some increased revenue because the detention officers are going to either get coffee or breakfast on the way to work and then on the way home from work.”

As of Thursday morning, there were 70 officer vacancies for the new jail. But, 15 officers have been hired in 2022. The sheriff’s office has made some changes to the officers’ routine to help with staffing.

“In the current jail, it’s all direct supervision,” Rippee said. “You’re in a pod with roughly 120 to 140 inmates. It may be you, another officer, maybe three sometimes and it’s direct contact. You are an arm’s length or a couple of arm’s length away from the inmates. This [new jail] is a modified supervision, so there’s some direct and some indirect. Basically there’ll be a center like a core unit. There will be detention officers up there looking down on the pods, checking on the inmates and then still have to do the rounds every 30 minutes and go in and have direct contact. So it’s a modified supervision instead of direct supervision.”

The new jail has rooms dedicated for virtual court and virtual attorney visits. It also has several safety precautions to keep the inmates and officers safe. The sheriff’s office said the new jail should be completed by late April or early May. As for the old jail, it is undecided what the city will do with the space.