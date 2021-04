GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A house suffered fire damage early Thursday morning, April 1, 2021, according to the Brookline Fire Department.

The fire was reported at the 1400th block of S. FR129 at 3:15 a.m.

The Fire Department reports that no one was injured and everyone was able to escape.

The fire appeared to start in the chimney and damaged the north side of the house as well as the attic. Though the house isn’t a total loss.

Five area fire departments responded to the fire.