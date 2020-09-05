Greene County Health Department announces 37th COVID-19 death

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new COVID-19 death on Saturday, Sept. 5.

According to the health department, the individual was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions and was associated with long-term care.

“Institutional settings, like long-term care, are environments where a respiratory illness can easily spread,” the health department said. “This can be especially devastating in a long-term care facility, where residents are more susceptible to disease.”

According to the health department, there have been seven COVID-19 deaths reported in September, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 37.

“Director of Health Clay Goddard again reminded the community that we all have a part to play in preventing the further spread of COVID-19, especially among those more vulnerable,” the health department said. “Goddard urges everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and most importantly, to stay home when you are sick.”