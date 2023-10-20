GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Greene County Detention Officer has been arrested and charged for inappropriate conduct with a female inmate.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, their office received information regarding the misconduct between the inmate and a detention officer.

GCSO’s investigation of the claims led to the arrest of 20-year-old Alejandro Lopez.

Lopez had been employed with GCSO since 2022. According to online court documents, he’s charged with:

Two counts attempted sexual conduct in the course of public duty

One count of first-degree sexual misconduct

Two counts of second-degree sexual misconduct

Two counts of fourth-degree assault

GCSO said Sheriff Jim Arnott personally arrested Lopez, later stating, “This office serves the citizens with a high standard of integrity, professionalism, and dedication. Instances like these will not be tolerated.”