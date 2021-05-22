Greene County deputy injured in 2020 receives $10,000 grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Running 4 Heroes presented a $10,000 grant to Lt. Steve Westbrook, a Greene County deputy who was injured in the line of duty in December 2020.

Lt. Westbrook received the Running 4 Heroes Injured First Responder Grant on Saturday, May 22. Running 4 Heroes has awarded these grants monthly since Jan. 2020 to more than 18 law enforcement officers injured on duty.

Lt. Westbrook has served for 24 years. During a car chase, he was laying out stop sticks to prevent a suspect from getting away when the suspect drove off the road and struck him.