This photo is courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies and Springfield School Resource Officers escorted the daughter of fallen Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts to school.

Deputies and Resource Officers lined up at the door to Fremont Elementary school and saluted Lydia Roberts, Aaron’s daughter.

Lydia started her first day of school on Thursday.

Deputy Roberts died in the line of duty on Sept. 7, 2018.

