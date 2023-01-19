GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18.

According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people be removed.

“Seeing these illegal encampments up close and personal is very disheartening,” wrote Sheriff Arnott in the press release. “These individuals have trespassed onto private property and cause a significant amount of property damage to these residences and land. I have to protect these victims and the rights of the land owners.”

Three people were arrested during the bust. They received trespassing charges and some were taken with outstanding warrants. Property stolen from businesses and neighborhoods was recovered from the camp. All were taken to the Greene County Jail.

According to Paige Rippee, a spokesperson for the GCSO said that the homeless camp busted on Jan. 18 was near the city-county line, just north of I-44 near Glenstone. Last week’s camp bust was in the west section of Springfield, outside city limits near West Bypass in the woods near West Sunshine Street.

The GCSO emphasized again that once the people are released, they will be given a taxi voucher and a list of resources designed to help homeless people.