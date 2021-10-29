Greene County deputies arrest man for forcing his way into a house and stealing two vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County deputies have arrested a man who is accused of forcing his way into a home and stealing a car.

Authorities responded to the area of Farm Road 132 and Farm Road 193 for a check of the well-being of a man who was reported to be acting strangely.

Later, deputies were dispatched to a residential burglary in the 3900 block of East Farm Road 132 for a male who forced his way into a home. The victim was able to push the man out of the house, and the man fled to a neighboring house and stole a vehicle.

Law enforcement spotted the suspect in the stolen vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect fled. The suspect would abandon the vehicle near Mumford Drive and Turnberry Drive.

The suspect then approached a resident and said he was injured and needed to be taken to the hospital. However, when the resident questioned him, the suspect became aggressive and the resident got out of the suspect’s way. The suspect then stole the vehicle.

Authorities spotted the suspect again and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but he fled.

The suspect fled to the area of Mumford Drive and Mumford Circle, where he abandoned the second stolen vehicle at a residence in the 700 Block of South Mumford Circle. The suspect forced entry into this residence and barricaded himself inside. Greene County Deputies along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol approached the house. Deputies made entry into the home to try to locate the suspect.

The suspect was located inside an attached garage and he had barricaded himself inside a locked vehicle. The suspect failed to comply with commands and was extracted from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Springfield Police Department assisted Greene County Deputies throughout this incident.

No one was injured during the incident.