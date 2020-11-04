Greene County breaks voter turnout record during 2020 presidential election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A record number of people in the Springfield-Greene County area voted on November 3, 2020, according to Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

Schoeller spoke to Ozarks First Reporter David Chasanov on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“People wanted to be a part of the conversation,” Schoeller said Wednesday. “They wanted to do it the right way, and so we’re really pleased.”

According to Schoeller, 83% of registered voters in Greene County showed up in some way during this election, whether that be casting ballots in person, via mail, or absentee methods. Schoeller says this is a turnout never before seen in his jurisdiction.

“I think, in terms of Greene County, [83%]’s a historic margin of all the active registered voters,” Schoeller said.