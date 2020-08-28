Greene County breaks daily COVID-19 case record, most new cases are in young adults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared 57% of new COVID-19 cases are in people ages 18-22.

A tweet sharing this number urged people in that age group to wash their hands, wear a mask, and social distance. That advice, the tweet went on to say, applies to work, school, and social situations.

This week, 57% of our new cases of COVID-19 have been in those 18-22.



We need this group to take the three w's seriously–Wash your hands; Wear Your Mask; Watch your distance.



And that applies to all the situations you find yourself in–work, school and socializing. pic.twitter.com/gwIefD9qII — S-GC Health Dept. (@SGCHD) August 28, 2020

While the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s tweet does not mention Missouri State University, the university’s website listing COVID-19 cases shows officials learned 87 students who were recently on campus tested positive for the virus on August 27, 2020.

Classes at MSU began earlier this month, with extra precautions put in place.

Also on August 27, 2020, the Health Department received a record-breaking 143 COVID-19 cases. The Health Department tracks cases on its recovery dashboard. Officials reported Greene County’s 30th death Friday, August 28.