SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Assessor’s Office is warning residents about people posing as assessor’s office staff in order to gain entry into homes.

According to a press release, Assessor Brent Johnson reminds property owners that his field staff will never ask to enter your home without an appointment scheduled in advance.

The assessor’s office staff will only access the exterior of a property per Missouri statute, unless the property owner has requested an interior inspection in advance.

Employees will be displaying official Greene County credentials and driving marked vehicles like the one pictured.

Courtesy of the Greene County Assessor’s Office

Property owners with questions or concerns can contact the assessor’s office at 417-868-4101.