Greene County approves 20 more CARES Act fund grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved 20 more CARES Act fund grants totaling $119,317.50.
The commission has approved $24,566,717.47 of the $34.4 million in CARES Act funds allocated to Greene County.
Below are the 20 recipients of the funding:
- Whalesong Games, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
- Xfit, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
- All About Kids Academy, LLC, – $10,000 for business interruption
- Conservatory of the Ozarks – $5,000 for business interruption
- All Occasion Video – $5,000 for business interruption
- Antojos Tacos – $5,000 for business interruption
- Top Tier Homes, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
- Mama Loca’s Café – $5,000 for business interruption
- English Apparel & Promo Materials – $5,000 for business interruption
- R. Wiemer’s Inc (Enterprise Park Lanes & Sunshine Lanes) – $15,000 for business interruption
- La Hacienda Restaurant, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
- The Acoustic Shoppe, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
- Basement Dweller Holdings, LLC – $10,000 for business interruption
- Ambica, Inc. (Hotel, Super8) – $5,000 for business interruption
- Reno, LLC – – $5,817.50 for business interruption
- Steve E Taylor, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
- Friga Construction, Inc., – $5,000 for business interruption
- Allure Salon – $3,500 for business interruption
- Jack Ball & Associates Architects PC – $5,000 for business interruption
- The Travel Group – $5,000 for business interruption