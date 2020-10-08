Greene County approves 20 more CARES Act fund grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission has approved 20 more CARES Act fund grants totaling $119,317.50.

The commission has approved $24,566,717.47 of the $34.4 million in CARES Act funds allocated to Greene County.

Below are the 20 recipients of the funding:

  • Whalesong Games, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Xfit, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
  • All About Kids Academy, LLC, – $10,000 for business interruption
  • Conservatory of the Ozarks – $5,000 for business interruption
  • All Occasion Video – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Antojos Tacos – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Top Tier Homes, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Mama Loca’s Café – $5,000 for business interruption
  • English Apparel & Promo Materials – $5,000 for business interruption
  • R. Wiemer’s Inc (Enterprise Park Lanes & Sunshine Lanes) – $15,000 for business interruption
  • La Hacienda Restaurant, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
  • The Acoustic Shoppe, LLC, – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Basement Dweller Holdings, LLC – $10,000 for business interruption
  • Ambica, Inc. (Hotel, Super8) – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Reno, LLC – – $5,817.50 for business interruption
  • Steve E Taylor, LLC – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Friga Construction, Inc., – $5,000 for business interruption
  • Allure Salon – $3,500 for business interruption
  • Jack Ball & Associates Architects PC – $5,000 for business interruption
  • The Travel Group – $5,000 for business interruption

