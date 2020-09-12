Greene County announces man in his 70s as the latest death from COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced a new COVID-19 death on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The deceased was a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions. According to the health department, he was not associated with long-term care.

“This death and too many others are a sad reminder that COVID-19 is taking from us loved ones who had years ahead of them,” Director of Health Clay Goddard said. “Having an underlying health condition should not be interpreted as an individual being sick, feeble or infirm. Many of us live robust lives every day with the underlying health conditions that can make us more at risk to severe complications from this disease. We owe it to each other to faithfully practice watching our distance, wearing our masks and washing our hands.”

According to the health department, there have been 14 deaths reported in September and a total of 44 COVID-19 deaths in the county.

The health department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified the groups that are at a higher risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 as those who are older adults, individuals with conditions that affect their heart, lungs, kidneys or immune system.

“This includes but is not limited to cancer, chronic kidney disease, lung disease, obesity, serious heart conditions and diabetes,” the health department said.

Some other populations that may be at higher risk for severe symptoms include people who smoke, have asthma, are pregnant or have high blood pressure, according to the health department.

“Many in our community have these underlying health issues that could potentially put them at greater risk for COVID-19 — for instance, 16% of Greene County residents are 65 or older; 33% are considered obese; and 11% have asthma,” the health department said.