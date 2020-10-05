Gravois Mills man charged for assault, biting Camden County deputy

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- A -25year-old man has been charged after severely biting a deputy early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Magin of Gravois Mills was arrested after deputies responded to an assault call. Deputies went to the area of Bittersweet and Sweet William Road just after midnight Sunday. Authorities say Magin severely bit one of the deputies on the scene.

Magin was taken into custody without further incident. Magin has been charged with:

  • First-degree assault
  • Fourth-degree assault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now