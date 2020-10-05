Gravois Mills man charged for assault, biting Camden County deputy

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.- A -25year-old man has been charged after severely biting a deputy early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Magin of Gravois Mills was arrested after deputies responded to an assault call. Deputies went to the area of Bittersweet and Sweet William Road just after midnight Sunday. Authorities say Magin severely bit one of the deputies on the scene.

Magin was taken into custody without further incident. Magin has been charged with: