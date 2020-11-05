Gravois Mills Fire Department battles fire at trucking equipment shop in Laurie, MO

LAURIE, Mo.– Videos, shared to Ozarks First by a KOLR10/Ozarks Fox viewer, show the Gravois Fire Department battling a sizable blaze at a building in Laurie, Missouri.

KOLR10 is working to obtain information from the area’s fire authorities. In the meantime, the owner of the building is speaking with our reporters.

Troy Glynn, owner of TNT Truck and Equipment confirmed to reporters the engulfed building in the Laurie is his and has been since 2012.

Glynn says his son, his brother, and a mechanic were working inside the building when the fire sparked. Glynn says all three were able to get out unharmed.

Below you can see a number of viewer photos, obtained earlier this afternoon.