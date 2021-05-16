Graduation ceremony at Nixa High School

NIXA, Mo. — Its graduation week for schools across the Ozarks, and Nixa High School students celebrated their milestones by receiving their diplomas.

Each student was given only a limited number of tickets to allow for social distancing, but the event was streamed live for anyone who was unable to attend.

“Tomorrow we will all move on to our own separate paths, but today we are together, today we are here, today we are graduating,” said Susan Hardy, Nixa High School graduate. “So, don’t count those seconds, let the feeling sink in and recognize this moment for what it is. Full of joy, nostalgia, hope, and potential.”

Nearly 400 students graduated on Sunday, May 16.