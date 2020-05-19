Governor: Virus testing focus on long-term care facilities

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is expanding coronavirus testing to high-risk places where people are in close contact, with an emphasis on long-term care facilities.
Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he has directed agency heads to “get better” at testing so the state can respond to sectors of the population that are under threat of exposure. He says 91 long-term care facilities have reported at least one case within the past two weeks, and that all residents and staff at those homes will be tested by the end of this week.