Governor Parson says nearly 70,000 Missourians have received a COVID-19 vaccine

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson provided an update on the progress with COVID-19 vaccinations in Missouri at today’s briefing.

Monday, CVS and Walgreens pharmarcies across the state to start adminstering vaccines to staff and residents living at long-term care facilities.

According to a press release, the vaccinations have come directly from the federal government to the pharmacies and as of December 29, more than 66,000 frontline healthcare workers and long-term facility residents and staff have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“Missouri has now received shipments of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, and we have been successfully administering vaccines for more than two weeks,” Governor Parson. “We are very pleased with how well the process has gone so far. We are continuing to work through Phase 1A of our vaccine plan, and additional details on Phase 1B will be forthcoming.”

By the end of the week, vaccinating facilities across the state will receive another 84,000 initial doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Governor Parson also gave an update on the state’s partnership with Vizient. Missouri now has 196 contracted staff through the partnership, including 33 respiratory therapists, 75 certified nurses aids, and 88 nurses with various specialties.

“Our partnership with Vizient continues to provide relief for six hospitals across the state,” Governor Parson said. “On Monday, 24 health care workers reported to work at assigned hospitals. The remaining staff will begin work throughout the coming days and into the new year.”

Governor Parson stressed to Missourians the importance of social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large gathering at today’s briefing.