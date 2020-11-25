Governor Parson honors fatally-infected Greene Co. officer with half-staff order

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– You can expect to see both U.S. and Missouri flags flying from a lower position on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) ordered all Government buildings in Greene and Christian Counties to fly their flags from half-staff that day. The ordered demonstration is in remembrance of Greene County Detention Officer Dwight E. Willis, who passed away on Nov. 22 after contracting COVID-19.

The flag-lowering order was issued on Tuesday, Nov. 25, along with a number of similar orders. Parson also ordered every fire department across the state to lower their flags to remember Scott Davidson, a Kansas City Fire Department Communication Specialist/Paramedic.