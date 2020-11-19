Governor Parson extends Missouri state of emergency order through March 2021

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Gov. Parson, a Republican who has steadfastly refused to require residents to wear mask, and First Lady Teresa Parson tested positive for COVID-19, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced during his press briefing on, Nov. 19, 2020, he extended the state of emergency order in Missouri through March 31, 2021.

The state of emergency order allows Parson to waive some state laws and regulations. When first declaring the state of emergency order back on March 13, 2020, it enabled his office access to $7 million and federal emergency funds.

He also said hospital staffing has become a major issue and that “everything is on the table” to help solve the problem.

The state also plans on releasing more guidance for counties in Missouri sometime on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randal Williams also spoke during the briefing.

He mentioned that five more sites in Missouri have been added that can handle the Pfizer vaccine bringing the total to 10. The Pfizer vaccine must be kept at -94 degrees fare.

Parson said when the state receives the vaccine, he said possibly in December or January, it will move to vaccinate tier-one individuals, which is long-term care facility staffers and health care providers.

You can watch the full press briefing below: