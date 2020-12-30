Governor Parson announces $46 million in childcare funding to help struggling families

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- In Wednesday’s media briefing Governor Mike Parson announced $46 million in child care funding to help ensure child care providers can support the need of working Missouri families.

“In order for Missouri to be a strong and healthy state, we must deliver essential services and support the needs of our working families, especially during COVID-19,” said Governor Parson.

This announcement included a new $2.5 million grant opportunity for child care providers across the state and child care providers can apply for a grant of up to $25,000.

According to a press release, income loss due to low attendance during COVID-19, $12 million will be provided to fund 20% rate differential payments from January through May 2021 for Child Care Subsidy Program providers.

Today’s announcement also included:

An additional $10.9 million will fund a temporary Child Care Subsidy benefit (up to 60 days) from January through May 2021 for low-income Missouri families unemployed due to COVID-19

$12.8 million will fund Transitional Child Care Subsidy benefits through December 2021 for parents who work, attend school, or train for work with an income from 138 to 215 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL), even if they previously did not qualify for the Child Care Subsidy program.

$8.5 million will fund full-time child care subsidy benefits through May 2021 for working parents with eligible school-aged students who are not attending in person.

Missourians who need more information on Child Care Subsidy, Food Stamp, Medicaid, Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can click here.

Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov.