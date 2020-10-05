Governor Parson and wife make a ‘full recovery’ from COVID-19, number of staff members with virus released

FILE – In this July 7, 2020, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a “National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America’s Schools,” event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Parson is clarifying comments he made Friday, July 17, that children returning to school will come down with the coronavirus but will “get over it,” remarks that drew criticism, including from the Missouri National Education Association’s leader. Parson said in a radio interview Tuesday, on KMOX in St. Louis, that he “didn’t do a good job” of making his point, but that he never meant to imply he didn’t care about children. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — According to a news release from the governor’s office, Governor Mike Parson and his wife, First Lady Teresa Parson, have “fully recovered” from COVID-19 and are back to their regular schedules.

“Teresa and I are so grateful that we are two of well over 100,000 Missourians that have recovered from this virus,” Governor Parson said. “We are glad to be back and want to again thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. We are humbled every day to be surrounded by such great people across the state.”

Along with the Governor’s recovery, the number of staff members at the Governor’s Office who tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began has been released.

Four individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 out of all of the governor’s office staff, the governor’s mansion staff, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Governor Security Division.

Those who tested positive have already made a full recovery.

All staff members who were in close contact with the governor or first lady before they tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative for the virus. The close contact staff members were following CDC guidelines.