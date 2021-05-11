Governor Parson announces Missouri will end all Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri joins the list of several states to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday afternoon he has directed the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) to notify the U.S. Department of Labor that Missouri will end participation in all federal pandemic-related unemployment insurance programs effective Saturday, June 12 at 11:59 p.m.

The termination announced today applies to the following programs:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

Emergency Unemployment Relief for Government Entities and Nonprofit Organizations

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation

100 Percent Reimbursement of Short-Time Compensation Benefit Costs Paid Under State Law

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation

In a letter to the U.S. Department of Labor, Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Director Anna Hui gave notice of Missouri’s intention to terminate all federal pandemic-related unemployment programs.