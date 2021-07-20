Governor Mike Parson held conference call with Missouri school administrators

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson held a conference call with school administrators from across the state on Monday.

The call discussed the upcoming school year and how to encourage younger people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As far as Springfield Public School’s plans, the district reinstated the mask mandate for the second session of “Explore” summer school. District officials have not made a decision about masking for the fall semester.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that all students over the age of two should wear a face mask when school starts in August.

