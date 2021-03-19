Governor Mike Parson announces tax filing deadline extension

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Revenue is extending the state individual tax filing and payment deadline for the 2020 tax year to May 17, 2021.

“As our state continues recovering from COVID-19, we understand that many Missourians are still feeling the effects of the past year,” said Parson in a press release. “Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season.”

This announcement comes after the IRS announced Wednesday, March 17, that individual taxpayers would receive automatic extensions to file and pay federal income tax for the 2020 tax year.

Guidance on extension to file and pay individual income tax: