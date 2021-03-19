Governor Mike Parson announces tax filing deadline extension

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Revenue is extending the state individual tax filing and payment deadline for the 2020 tax year to May 17, 2021.
“As our state continues recovering from COVID-19, we understand that many Missourians are still feeling the effects of the past year,” said Parson in a press release. “Extending the filing and payment deadline by one month will provide additional relief to Missouri families and tax professionals as they work to meet their obligations during what has already been a challenging tax season.”
This announcement comes after the IRS announced Wednesday, March 17, that individual taxpayers would receive automatic extensions to file and pay federal income tax for the 2020 tax year.
Guidance on extension to file and pay individual income tax:
- The deadline to file individual income tax returns has been extended from April 15, 2021, to May 17, 2021.
- The deadline to pay taxes owed on individual income tax returns with a due date of April 15, 2021, has been extended until May 17, 2021.
- This relief applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. However, it does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021; that deadline has not changed.
- Penalties and interest will begin to accrue on any remaining unpaid balances as of May 17, 2021. Individuals that file their return and pay their balance by May 17, 2021, will automatically avoid interest and penalties on the tax paid by May 17.
- Customers may still ask for an extension of time to file their individual income taxes. With that extension, the return will not be due until October 15, 2021. However, any payments must still be made by May 17, 2021.