Gov. Parson says mask requirements should be left up to city leaders

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – MAY 17: Missouri Governor Mike Parson addresses the media on the last day of legislative session at the Missouri State Capitol Building on May 17, 2019 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Tension and protest arose after the Missouri House of Representatives passed a bill to ban abortions after 8 weeks of pregnancy. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson and other state officials provided an update on Thursday afternoon (6/25/2020) regarding Missouri’s COVID-19 response.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 19,421 total COVID-19 cases and 982 deaths in Missouri, according to the Missouri Health and Senior Services website.

According to Governor Parson he is supporting local cities requiring face masks that choose to go that route.

“It’s up to the local authorities to do that,” he said during a Thursday press briefing. “If they want to require it, whether it’s the same way we did with Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia…Springfield, [which each] had different requirements on how they had a closure or how they opened up. Again, it’s up to the local levels how to do that.”

You can watch the full news conference below