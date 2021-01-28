Gov. Parson responds to Crystal Quade after statement on lawmaker vaccine mixup

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson responded strongly to House Minority Leader Cyrstal Quade after her statements on the vaccine confusion.

Parson gave his remarks during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

“And for the Minority leader to come out and say there was confusion about it to try to cover up why they all ran over there and got a vaccine is totally inappropriate. Everybody in this building knows what the guidelines are. And legislatures, by all means, should not be able to jump to the front of the line. And for the people that were in line, 65-year-olds, the people that qualify for that shot definitely deserve better than that from elected officials here in this state,” says Gov. Parson.

Quade said several Missouri lawmakers were wrongly informed that there was a pop-up vaccination clinic for state workers, and they thought they were included in that. The clinic was for workers in the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety.

“A lack of communication and a lack of leadership on this rollout is really causing chaos, and it is causing people who desperately need them to not have access to them, folks who aren’t supposed to be getting them are told that they are. We just need some clarity from the administration,” says Quade.