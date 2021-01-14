Gov. Parson is sending Missouri National Guard troops to Washington D.C. to assist with security

Top Stories

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri National Guard_1507720843947.jpg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson is sending the Missouri National Guard to assist the D.C. National Guard through the presidential inauguration, according to Jonathan Klusmeyer, the Interim Director of Public Affairs for the Missouri National Guard.

The Missouri National Guard will help with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics and safety to district and federal agencies while in Washington D.C.

Due to operational concerns, the statement didn’t release the specific number of troops being sent to Washington D.C. or the location of troops involved in the ongoing efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now