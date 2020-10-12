Gov. Parson gives advice to Missourians after his battle with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and his wife recently recovered from the coronavirus.

The advice he would give Missourians dealing with COVID-19?

He says people should wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash their hands.

“But it’s not one of the three, and I think sometimes we lose the messaging in that, and why I like to be able to say, it’s not one of the three — It’s all three,” Parson said. “And frankly, you’ve got to know your risk. I mean, Me and the First Lady in the position we’re in, knew the risk we were taking every day. But I’m not gonna be a guy that’s gonna go home. I’m not gonna be a guy who’s gonna sit behind a desk. That’s just not who I am. And I feel like it’s important for me to be out to make sure people understand that we can fight this virus. And we can open up the economy, and we can open up the schools.”

