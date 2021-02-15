Gov. Parson announces the cancellation of COVID-19 vaccination events

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Governor Mike Parson announced that all COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, and State Emergency Management Agency scheduled for February 15-19 will be canceled due to extreme winter weather.

“Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold. These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments,” Gov. Parson said in a press release. “We want to protect the safety of everyone involved in the mass vaccination events, from the patients being vaccinated to the volunteers who generously support these events.”

According to a press release, those who were already registered to receive a vaccine should reach out to other vaccinators in their region.

The press release also stated that the slight delay should not impact the efficacy of the booster dose.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the second dose may be administered as late as six weeks after the first dose.

