Gov. Parson announces COVID-19 vaccine plan for Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri has submitted its plan for administering the impending COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This has been an incredible collaborative effort, and I want to thank all of the agencies and partners involved for their hard work and dedication. In the midst of an ever-changing and unprecedented situation, our team of professionals has done outstanding work to develop a detailed plan,” Governor Parson said.

“We have worked diligently for months, even before we received this direction from the CDC, to ensure we are prepared for when the time comes to execute the plans to distribute and administer the vaccine,” Dr. Williams said.

A press release says when the vaccine becomes available, efforts will first help Missourians most at risk, the elderly, and those with medical conditions, placing them at high risk for poor outcomes. Efforts will also reach to essential workers in schools and critical businesses.

The plans final phase will go to the remaining Missourians.

Missouri’s vaccine plan is based on CDC guidance to anticipate a phased availability of vaccines within the state. This plan also gives local and regional health and city leaders the tools to provide vaccines.

“We look forward to coordinating future vaccine distribution with our community partners,” said Clay Goddard, Director of Health for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “We are fortunate to have a strong network of long-held relationships with health care, nonprofits, community groups and others in our area that has strengthened our response to COVID-19, and will continue to as we enter the vaccine phase.”