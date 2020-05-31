Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities during protests

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard to assist local authorities during protests.

According to the governor’s office, Parson declared Missouri was in a “state of emergency” due to civil unrest.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of George Floyd,” Parson said. “We are also saddened by the acts of violence that have transpired across our nation and state in response to this event. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach to protect Missouri and its people.”

The governor’s office said despite the many peaceful assemblies, other events are creating conditions of distress and hazards to the safety of citizens.

“Violence and destruction are not the answers,” Parson said. “I support those who are calling for justice and peace. However, a small element has seized on these peaceful demonstrations to commit violent acts that endanger the lives of citizens and bring destruction to our communities. This violence not only threatens public safety and destroys economic opportunity; it drowns out the voices of the peaceful demonstrators calling for justice and working to improve our nation.”