Gov. Mike Parson and 21 other governors oppose federal funding allocation in COVID-19 relief proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Twenty-two governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, issued a joint statement in opposition on how federal funds would be allocated to states.

Below is the joint statement, which was published by the governors of Iowa and South Carolina:

“Unlike all previous federal funding packages, the new stimulus proposal allocates aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its actual population, which punishes states that took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies.“

“A state’s ability to keep businesses open and people employed should not be a penalizing factor when distributing funds. If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis.”

Gov. Mike Parson has not shared this announcement on social media but is among those listed in the joint statement.