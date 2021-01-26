Global entry interviews offered at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– International travelers in the Ozarks may not have to make a long trip for their global entry interview.

Global entry is a program that allows members to avoid the long customs line and go to a Kiosk instead.

“The lines are long and if you’re making a connecting flight that can be pretty stressful when you don’t know how fast the line is going to go to get through customs,” said international traveler Elaine Maddux.

Before, the closest enrollment center was in Kansas City, Missouri. Many people have even made the trip to St. Louis, Missouri.

However, those long trips are a thing of the past because as of Jan. 26, people can schedule an interview at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

To sign up, you must fill out an application online and schedule an appointment with a global entry center. Once there, customs will ask you a series of questions and scan your fingerprint.

“What if you hit a rainstorm, anything like that, you now can go somewhere that is closeby and do the interview,” said Steve Bansbach, customs public affairs officer.

Bansbach states the program has a $100 membership fee.

“We have very strict standards,” said Bansbach. “A lot of those cross over into no felony record. If you’ve got a speeding ticket I don’t think that’s going to be something that you need to worry about. Still, felony records and other misdemeanors that are of higher quality could be something that would disqualify you from enrolling in the program.”

The membership has to be renewed every five years, and interviews can take anywhere from 30 minutes to one hour.

More than half of applications are reviewed and accepted within two weeks.

If you are interested in enrolling in the program, you can fill out an application online.